Europe stocks extend sell-off in late trade

PARIS Aug 4 European stocks extended their sharp sell-off in late trade on Thursday, down more than 2 percent, knocked down by rising fears over the world economy's outlook and Italy's ability to deal with its debt problems.

At 1425 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was down 2.1 percent at 1,007.01 points, with Italy's FTSE MIB index .FTMIB down 2.4 percent, and losing 10 percent so far this week.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

