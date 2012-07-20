版本:
2012年 7月 20日

European shares extend losses on ECB comments

LONDON, July 20 European equities extended losses to set fresh session lows on Friday after the European Central Bank said it would stop accepting Greek bonds as collateral, further fuelling investor concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 traded 1.1 percent down at 1,053.01 points, as the euro extended losses versus the dollar.

For more on the ECB comments see.

