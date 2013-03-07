European shares erase gains on Draghi comments

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 7 European shares erased gains to trade flat during a European Central Bank press conference on Thursday, in which Mario Draghi was non-committal as to whether he felt equity markets were fairly priced at current lofty levels.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was trading flat at 1,185.71 by 1425 GMT, off an earlier peak of 1,190.25.
For highlights of European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's comments at his post-meeting news conference, click on
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday afternoon without an endorsement from its auditors, one person familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood of a delisting.