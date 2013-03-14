版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 14日 星期四 18:10 BJT

European shares at more than four-year highs, banks lead gains

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.9 pct
    * Generali surges after forecast-beating results
    * Sentiment boosted by recent U.S. macro data
    * Eyes on EU summit debates on need to ease austerity

    By Blaise Robinson
    PARIS, March 14 European shares rose on
Thursday, topping more than four-year highs seen last week as a
string of upbeat U.S. data has fuelled optimism that the global
economic outlook is improving.
    Euro zone banks were the biggest gainers among blue chips,
benefiting from rising risk appetite. They included France's BNP
Paribas, which added 2.3 percent and Spain's Banco
Santander, climbing 1.9 percent, while Italian insurer
Generali surged 6.5 percent after reporting
forecast-beating operating results.
    At 0924 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of blue
chip European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,200.11 points,
surpassing an intraday high of 1,197.73 points reached last
Friday, a level not seen since September 2008.
    The broader STOXX Europe 600 was up 0.5 percent,
hitting a near five-year high, while Germany's DAX was
up 0.8 percent, reaching a level not seen since January 2008.
    The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.9
percent at 2,727.56 points. The blue chip index - hammered by
the region's sovereign debt crisis which has threatened the euro
currency bloc - still needs to rise another 13 percent before
reaching 2008 levels.
    "Everybody knows already that the euro zone is in a bad
shape," Christian Jimenez, fund manager and president of Diamant
Bleu Gestion, said. "So at this point we can't exclude positive
surprises, such as a boost from the U.S. and emerging
economies."
    
    Recent strong U.S. jobs and retail sales data boosted
sentiment and fuelled hopes that an accelerating U.S. economy
could help Europe pick up.
    Investors will keep a close eye on a two-day European Union
summit starting on Thursday, which will focus on how to address
high unemployment and the need to ease austerity measures to
revive economic growth. 
    "The market is expecting a change in tone about the
austerity drive. The leaders should be realising now that they
need to loosen it otherwise the economy won't turn the corner,"
said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at
Global Equities.
    Telecom shares featured among the biggest gainers on
Thursday morning, with France Telecom adding 2.4
percent, boosted by an upbeat note from Morgan Stanley analysts.
    Chemicals shares also gained ground, led by German potash
and salt miner K+S, which was up 3.2 percent after
the group gave a positive outlook.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐