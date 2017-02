LONDON Oct 31 European shares extended falls on Monday morning, with banks giving up some of last week's strong gains, and miners lower after Japan intervened to stem the rise of its currency against the dollar, hurting metals prices.

At 0952 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.3 percent at 1,004.86 points.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 3.1 percent. Credit Agricole and Societe Generale fell 6.7 and 5.9 percent respectively. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)