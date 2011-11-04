Europe shares extend falls on bailout fund worries

BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics names Muneerah Kanji as interim CFO
* Crescita Therapeutics announces management and board changes
LONDON, Nov 4 Reuters) - European shares extended falls on Friday, with investor sentiment hit after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said hardly any G20 countries had committed to participate in the euro zone bailout fund and before a confidence vote in Greece's prime minister.
At 1436 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.5 percent at 975.74 points.
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)
* Crescita Therapeutics announces management and board changes
* Annual meeting has been postponed to march 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time
* Craig R. Smith, chairman of the Owens & minor board of directors, announces his retirement