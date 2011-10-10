European shares extend gains on debt plan optimism

LONDON, Ocxt 10 European shares extended gains on Monday, on optimism a plan being devised by France and Germany would help resolve the euro zone debt crisis and shore up the region's troubled banking sector.

At 1412 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.5 percent at 961.38 points.

Energy and mining shares rose as a weaker dollar helped boost oil and metals prices. The Stoxx Europe 600 Basic Resources Index rose 2.6 percent. (Reporting by Brian Gorman; Editing by Dan Lalor)