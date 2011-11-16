European shares extend gains; Italy, Spain rise

LONDON Nov 16 European shares extended
gains on Wednesday, with Italian and Spanish stocks gaining as
sovereign bond yields fell back from the alarmingly high levels
that sparked a sell-off in equities in the previous two
sessions.
At 1008 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1 percent at 979.90 points.
Italy's FTSE MIB and Spain's IBEX 35 rose
2.8 and 2.1 percent respectively. Bond yields fell as the
European Central Bank was seen buying Italian and Spain bonds,
to help stem the crisis.
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)