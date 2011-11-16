European shares extend gains; Italy, Spain rise

LONDON Nov 16 European shares extended gains on Wednesday, with Italian and Spanish stocks gaining as sovereign bond yields fell back from the alarmingly high levels that sparked a sell-off in equities in the previous two sessions.

At 1008 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1 percent at 979.90 points.

Italy's FTSE MIB and Spain's IBEX 35 rose 2.8 and 2.1 percent respectively. Bond yields fell as the European Central Bank was seen buying Italian and Spain bonds, to help stem the crisis. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)