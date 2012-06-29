版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 29日 星期五 20:28 BJT

European shares extend gains, at fresh 1-week high

LONDON, June 29 European shares extended their earlier gains to reach a fresh one-week high on Friday, on relief that a European Union summit had agreed to take action to bring down the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy, as well as new steps to shore up banks.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 2.1 percent to a fresh intraday peak of 1,016.67 points - its highest level since June 21.

