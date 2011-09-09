European shares extend falls; banks down

LONDON, Sept 9 European shares extended falls on Friday, with investors disappointed on U.S. stimulus measures, and banks lower after Goldman Sachs downgraded target prices across the sector.

At 0929 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1 percent at 930.51 points.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)