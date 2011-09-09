版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 9日 星期五 16:32 BJT

European shares extend falls; banks down

LONDON, Sept 9 European shares extended falls on Friday, with investors disappointed on U.S. stimulus measures, and banks lower after Goldman Sachs downgraded target prices across the sector.

At 0929 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1 percent at 930.51 points.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐