Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
FRANKFURT, Sept 30 European shares extended losses on Friday as investor fears for a global economic slowdown mounted.
At 0958 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down 1.8 percent at 916.75 points after hitting a day-low of 915.91 points.
Traders said china's manufacturing sector, contracting for a third consecutive month in September as well as euro zone inflation numbers renewed fears for a global economic slowdown.
Euro zone annual consumer prices unexpectedly rose in September to 3.0 percent, which could exclude an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank next week.
The inflation figure for the 17 countries that share the euro compared to a 2.5 percent forecast by economists polled by Reuters.
"This is the biggest jump since October 2008," a trader said.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.