European stocks weaken on U.S. budget concern

Motor racing-Toro Rosso still open to re-branding of engine
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso are still open to re-branding their Renault engines this season if they can find a suitable partner, said team principal Franz Tost.
LONDON Nov 16 European shares extended losses on Friday, led by the banking sector, in tandem with weakness on Wall Street as a result of persistent concern about the U.S. fiscal policy outlook.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.8 percent at 1,069.94 by 1515 GMT, within a whisker of the day's low, while the Dow Jones industrial average traded down 0.3 percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking index, meanwhile, was down 1.4 percent.
Investors worried about the potential impact of the U.S. "fiscal cliff" of spending cuts and tax hikes due to kick in early 2013, as President Barack Obama and congressional leaders prepared for budget and tax talks on Friday.
"As soon as America opened... the sellers have been coming in," Will Hedden, trader at IG in London, said.
"We've hardly been talking to anyone about what's going on in Europe - everyone's worried about America, and I think it's going to continue."
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 24 A strike called by Argentine soccer players over unpaid wages overshadowed Friday's meeting of the country's Football Association (AFA), which was aimed at paving the way for the resumption of the league championships.