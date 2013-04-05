European stocks extend fall after DAX passes 7,800

LONDON, April 5 European stocks extended falls on Friday, led by a sharp fall in the German DAX index as it broke through 7,800 points.

At 0957 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down 0.8 percent at 1,172.03 points, with the DAX down 0.9 percent. It had earlier fallen 1.1 percent in 4 minutes after breaching 7,800.

German airline Lufthansa led fallers across both indexes, down around 5 percent as airlines across the region were hit by concerns an outbreak of bird flu in Asia could hit demand to fly. (Reporting by London stocks team; editing by Alistair Smout)