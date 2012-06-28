European shares extend falls, led by banks

LONDON, June 28 European shares extended losses
on Thursday, led by banks as already weak hopes for decisive
action at a European Union summit to tackle the region's debt
crisis dimmed further.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.5 percent to
994.68 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 declined by
0.8 percent.
The STOXX European banking index led sectoral
fallers, down 1.5 percent, with France's BNP Paribas
and Germany's Deutsche Bank both down by more than 2
percent.
"The realisation that the comments and rhetoric from Merkel
are probably not pointing towards a coordinated effort to
resolve the debt crisis is impacting markets," said Central
Markets senior broker Joe Neighbour.
A German government source on Thursday became the latest
official to downplay expectations for the summit.