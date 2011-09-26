Europe shares extend rebound, miners still in red

PARIS, Sept 26 European shares extended their gains on Monday morning, as recently-hammered financial shares climbed back on expectation of further measures from governments and the European Central Bank to tackle the region's debt crisis.

Gains, however, were limited by sharp losses in mining shares, hit by mounting fears of a global economic downturn.

At 0826 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.1 percent at 891.49 points. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)