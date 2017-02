PARIS Oct 19 European stocks extended their gains on Wednesday, as banking stocks rallied on revived hopes of a plan to boost the euro zone's rescue fund to tackle the sovereign debt crisis.

At 0940 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1 percent at 971.66 points, with BNP Paribas up 4.7 percent and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) up 4.1 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)