European shares extend early losses as banks sink

PARIS Nov 1 European stocks extended their
early losses on Tuesday, suffering their biggest one-day
sell-off in six weeks after Greek prime minister called a
referendum on the latest bailout deal, risking a new euro zone
crisis.
At 0831 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 2.8 percent at 968.30 points, with
Societe Generale down 12 percent and Credit Agricole
down 11 percent.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main
barometer of anxiety known as VSTOXX index, jumped 20 percent,
hitting a more than one-week high.
