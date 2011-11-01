版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 1日 星期二 16:37 BJT

European shares extend early losses as banks sink

PARIS Nov 1 European stocks extended their early losses on Tuesday, suffering their biggest one-day sell-off in six weeks after Greek prime minister called a referendum on the latest bailout deal, risking a new euro zone crisis.

At 0831 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 2.8 percent at 968.30 points, with Societe Generale down 12 percent and Credit Agricole down 11 percent.

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main barometer of anxiety known as VSTOXX index, jumped 20 percent, hitting a more than one-week high. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐