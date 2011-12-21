European shares extend early gains as banks rally

PARIS Dec 21 European stocks extended their gains early on Wednesday as euro zone banks such as BNP Paribas and UniCredit surged, eclipsing a drop in tech shares after Oracle's disappointing results.

At 0824 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1 percent at 985.62 points.

BNP Paribas was up 4.4 percent and UniCredit up 2.4 percent, while SAP was down 3.8 percent.