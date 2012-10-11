版本:
2012年 10月 11日

Europe shares extend gains after U.S. jobless data

PARIS Oct 11 European stocks extended their gains on Thursday after data showed an unexpected drop in U.S. weekly unemployment benefit claims, reviving hopes the world's biggest economy is recovering.

At 1235 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.7 percent at 1,097.08 points.

