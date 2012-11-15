版本:
European shares extend fall after US jobless claims

PARIS Nov 15 European stocks extended their losses on Thursday after higher-than-expected U.S. weekly jobless claims rattled investors.

Data showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 78,000 to a seasonally adjusted 439,000, well above the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 375,000.

At 1335 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.8 percent at 1,079.69 points. The index was down 0.6 percent before the data was released.

