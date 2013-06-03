Europe shares extend losses, breach index support

PARIS, June 3 European shares extended losses on Monday morning, with a regional index breaking below technical support, tracking a sell-off in U.S. stocks and after poor Chinese manufacturing data.

At 0721 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.1 percent at a one-month low of 1,202.82 points, breaking below its 50-day moving average at 1,204 points.