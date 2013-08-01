Europe stocks track Wall St higher after upbeat U.S. data

PARIS Aug 1 European shares extended their gains on Thursday afternoon, tracking a rise on Wall Street in the wake of upbeat U.S. manufacturing data.

At 1415 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1 percent at 1,220.23 points after hitting a session high of 1,220.73, with Germany's DAX up 1.6 percent.

Data showed on Thursday that the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector accelerated in July to the highest level in two years as new orders surged.