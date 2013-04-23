European shares extend gains on ECB easing hopes

LONDON, April 23 European shares extended gains on Tuesday, with French shares outperforming peers after above-expectation PMI results and weak German data opening the door to further stimulus from the European Central Bank.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 1 percent at 1,167.01 points at 0942 GMT, with the French CAC gaining 1.5 percent, buoyed by PMI data that showed the slump in French companies easing.

On the flip side, a sharp drop in German business activity lent some support to those betting on fresh action from the ECB to stimulate growth, possibly through a rate cut as early as next week.

"The Bundesbank may become a bit more doveish with regards to interest rates. There is still the chance of a rate cut," a trader said.

Earnings news was the main driver of most of the best-performing stocks, with ARM Holdings up 7.7 percent to lead gainers after it posted a first-quarter earnings beat.