European shares extend falls on German finmin caution

LONDON Oct 17 European shares hit a new low for the day on Monday after Wall Street opened, with sentiment hit by Germany's finance minister saying expectations for a solution to the euro zone debt crisis at a summit this weekend are unrealistic.

At 1347 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.4 percent at 971.97 points, and had gone as low as 970.11, having earlier been as high as 988.99.

The Dow Jones , S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were down between 0.5 and 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)