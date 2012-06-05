European stocks gain, Bund futures fall on US data

LONDON, June 5 European shares extended gains to
session highs and German Bund futures turned negative on Tuesday
after stronger-than-expected data on the U.S. services sector.
The Euro STOXX 50 was up 0.8 percent at 2,096.39
by 1356 GMT in a volatile session, with volumes thinned by a
second day of UK public holidays.
German Bund futures turned negative, falling to
145.67, down 11 ticks on the day, versus 145.80 before the data
release, which showed the U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index
rising to 53.7 in May. Analysts had expected it to hold at
April's 53.5.