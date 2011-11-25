European shares turn higher on PSI comments

LONDON Nov 25 European shares turned higher on Friday after EU officials said euro zone member states were discussing dropping private sector involvement from the permanent bailout mechanism, due to come into force in 2013.

The discussions are taking place as part of wider negotiations over changing the EU treaty to introduce stricter fiscal, they said.

At 1421 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.38 percent at 903.41 points.

"They're looking at potentially delaying or softening some of the planned regulatory changes. Acknowledging the destabilising effect that they've had," a London-based banks analyst said.

The move was exacerbated by low volumes, however.

"We are witnessing thin trading conditions and seeing a late Friday rally after dropping sharply for nine days. There is a bit of buying coming on in anticipation of a Santa rally." -- Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital. (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash) (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)