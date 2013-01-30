版本:
2013年 1月 30日

European shares extend fall after U.S. GDP data

LONDON Jan 30 European shares extended losses to hit an intra-day low on Wednesday after U.S. gross domestic product data came in weaker than expected.

The U.S. economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter, suffering its first decline since the 2007-09 recession.

At 1334 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.4 percent at 1,173.42 points, led by Italian oil services firm Saipem, down 34 percent after it issued a shock profit warning. (Reporting By Simon Jessop; Editing By Toni Vorobyova)
