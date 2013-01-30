European shares extend fall after U.S. GDP data

European stocks futures dip, tracking risk-off moves - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON Jan 30 European shares extended losses to hit an intra-day low on Wednesday after U.S. gross domestic product data came in weaker than expected.
The U.S. economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter, suffering its first decline since the 2007-09 recession.
At 1334 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.4 percent at 1,173.42 points, led by Italian oil services firm Saipem, down 34 percent after it issued a shock profit warning. (Reporting By Simon Jessop; Editing By Toni Vorobyova)
* Swiss drug prices, margins higher than elsewhere in Europe (Adds comment from company, details)
ZURICH, April 7 Galenica Sante on Friday set its offer price at 39 Swiss francs per share, as the owner of 500 Swiss pharmacies raised 1.90 billion Swiss francs ($1.89 billion) in Switzerland's biggest initial public offering in two years.