Euro zone share index breaks support, extends fall

LONDON, June 20 Euro zone shares extended losses on Thursday afternoon after a key regional index broke below chart support.

The Euro STOXX 50 traded 3 percent lower at 2,603 points, accelerating its fall after breaking below last week's intra-day low at around 2,617.

The index had been trading sharply lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled late Wednesday that it was likely to curb its equity friendly stimulus programme in light of stronger economic growth.
