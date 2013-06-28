European shares extend losses after U.S. data

BRIEF-Stada supports offer by Bain Capital, Cinven worth 66 euros per share
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share
LONDON, June 28 European shares share extended losses on Friday after a U.S. business activity indicator came in sharply below expectations, adding to a mixed batch of economic data from earlier this week.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.8 percent at 1,147.19 points after the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index for June came in at 51.6, sharply missing expectations of 56.0. A number above 50 indicates expansion.
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ