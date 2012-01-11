European shares extend losses on Fitch comments

LONDON Jan 11 European shares retreated
in thin late morning trade on Wednesday, with traders pointing
to comments by ratings agency Fitch urging the European Central
Bank to ramp up buying of euro zone debt to prevent a
"cataclysmic" collapse of the euro.
David Riley, the head of sovereign ratings for Fitch, said
while a collapse of the euro is not Fitch's baseline scenario,
it could happen if Italy did not find a way out of its debt
problems.
"Investors don't like adjectives like cataclysmic," Michael
Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets.
At 1151 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was 0.7 percent lower at 1020.40 points after
touching a high of 1,029.32, the highest since early August
earlier in the day.
"The breakout failure of the 1,028 resistance threshold
calls for a consolidation move," Nicolas Suiffet, a technical
analyst at Trading Central, said.