European shares briefly hit new 13-mth high after US data

LONDON Aug 17 European shares briefly hit new 13-month high in afternoon trade on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer sentiment improved in early August to its highest level in three months and a gauge of future U.S. economic activity improved in July.

The U.S. Conference Board said on Friday its Leading Economic Index climbed 0.4 percent to 95.8, beating analyst estimates for a 0.2 percent rise. The preliminary reading of the index on consumer sentiment rose to 73.6 from 72.3 last month, topping economists' forecasts for a slight uptick to 72.4.

At 1403 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.4 percent at 1,108.79 points after rising to 1,109.83, the highest since July 2011.

