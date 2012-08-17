European shares briefly hit new 13-mth high after US data

LONDON Aug 17 European shares briefly hit new
13-month high in afternoon trade on Friday after data showed
U.S. consumer sentiment improved in early August to its highest
level in three months and a gauge of future U.S. economic
activity improved in July.
The U.S. Conference Board said on Friday its Leading
Economic Index climbed 0.4 percent to 95.8, beating analyst
estimates for a 0.2 percent rise. The preliminary reading of the
index on consumer sentiment rose to 73.6 from 72.3 last month,
topping economists' forecasts for a slight uptick to 72.4.
At 1403 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.4
percent at 1,108.79 points after rising to 1,109.83, the highest
since July 2011.