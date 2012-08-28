European shares fall further to fresh session lows

LONDON Aug 28 European shares fell to fresh session lows on Tuesday, as persistent worries over the global economic slowdown and euro zone debt crisis weighed on sentiment.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.8 percent at 1,087.45 points by 1225 GMT, having at one stage fallen as much as 0.9 percent to an intraday low of 1,086.31 points.

The Euro STOXX 50 index also fell 0.8 percent at 2,442.15 points. Volume on the index was low at 26 percent of its full-day average, exacerbating share price swings.