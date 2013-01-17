European shares extend gains after U.S. data

BRIEF-BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 recovery vehicles
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Jan 17 European shares extended gains on Thursday afternoon after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data sent a hopeful sign for the world's largest economy.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits tumbled to a five-year low last week, the Labor Department said. It was the largest weekly drop since February 2010.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares added to gains after the data was published to trade 0.4 percent higher at 1,164.60 at 1340 GMT.
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index was broadly lower late morning on Monday, reversing earlier gains as a retreat led by financial stocks offset advances by mining stocks.
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.