版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 17日 星期五 22:06 BJT

European shares extend gains after U.S. data

LONDON May 17 European shares slightly extended gains on Friday as better-than-expected U.S. economic data suggested a tentative recovery in the world's largest economy was gaining traction.

U.S. consumer sentiment rose more than epxected in early May to the highest in nearly six years as Americans felt better about their financial and economic prospects. April's leading indicator also beat estimates.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index extended gains to trade 0.3 percent higher at 1,249.11 points.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐