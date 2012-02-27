版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 27日 星期一 16:59 BJT

European shares extend losses; autos fall sharply

LONDON Feb 27 European shares extended losses on Monday, with autos sharply lower on worries that higher oil prices would push up costs for industrial companies, and curb global economic growth prospects.

At 0857 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.9 percent at 1,067.76 points.

Autos fell 2.8 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐