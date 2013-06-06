版本:
Shares fall, periphery yields up on Draghi market view

LONDON, June 6 European shares extended falls and peripheral bond yields rose as Mario Draghi spoke on Thursday, after the European Central Bank President cautioned against getting too optimistic about current market conditions.

"Any kind of commentary on a negative outlook for the euro zone will (prompt) traders to take some cash off the table," David Madden, market analyst at IG, said.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst fell deeper into negative territory, down 0.4 percent at 1,188.05, following the comments.

Yields on lower-rated bonds rose further, with Spanish 10-year borrowing costs last up 9 basis points at 4.52 percent and the Italian equivalent 11 bps higher at 4.24 percent. (Reporting by London Markets Team, Editing by Simon Jessop)
