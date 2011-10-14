European shares turn negative; banks fall

LONDON Oct 14 European shares turned negative on Friday, with banking shares coming under pressure following a move by Fitch Ratings to downgrade UBS and place seven other U.S. and European banks on credit watch negative.

At 0732 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.2 percent at 964.50 points. European banks fell 1.4 percent, while UBS was down 2 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)