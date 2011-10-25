REFILE-European shares retreat on Merkel comments

(Refiles to correct day in first paragraph)

LONDON Oct 25 European shares fell on Tuesday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the country was opposed to a phrase in the draft EU summit that calls for support for the continued use of non-standard measures by the European Central Bank.

EU sources said the phrase 'non-standard measures' referred to the ECB's purchase of bonds from countries like Italy and Spain.

At 1255 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.5 percent at 984.25 points after rising to an 11-week high of 993.29 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)