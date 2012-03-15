European shares hit session low on weaker Wall St

LONDON, March 15 European shares fell
further on Thursday afternoon to hit a session low after U.S.
stocks dipped in early deals, with investors taking some money
off the table following the previous session's sharp rally in
Europe.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell 0.3 percent to 1,095.16 points after falling to a an
intra-day low of 1,095.13. The index hit its highest since
August in the previous session.
Automobile shares, which rose 2.2 percent in the
previous session, fell 0.8 percent.
U.S. shares were 0.1 percent lower.