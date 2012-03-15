版本:
European shares hit session low on weaker Wall St

LONDON, March 15 European shares fell further on Thursday afternoon to hit a session low after U.S. stocks dipped in early deals, with investors taking some money off the table following the previous session's sharp rally in Europe.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 0.3 percent to 1,095.16 points after falling to a an intra-day low of 1,095.13. The index hit its highest since August in the previous session.

Automobile shares, which rose 2.2 percent in the previous session, fell 0.8 percent.

U.S. shares were 0.1 percent lower.

