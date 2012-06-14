版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 14日 星期四 20:39 BJT

European shares fall after U.S. jobless claims rise

LONDON, June 14 European shares extended their losses on Thursday after data which showed that U.S. jobless claims had risen.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.9 percent at 978.10 points by 1237 GMT, hovering just above an intraday low of 975.24 points.

Germany's DAX was down by around 1 percent, while France's CAC-40 index fell 0.7 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐