European shares extend fall; banks slide

LONDON Aug 11 European shares extended falls on Thursday, with banking stocks continuing their slide on concerns about the outlook for French banks due to their exposure to the euro zone periphery countries.

By 1225 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1.7 percent at 894.48 points having been up as much as 932.34 points, while the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index fell 3 percent and the Euro STOXX 50 fell 2.7 percent at 2,096.41.

Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm Day By Day, said we're getting into a "Black Swan" situation, warning that the Euro STOXX 50 could quickly sink to the 2,000 points mark.

"Below this level -- which is equivalent to about 1000 on the S&P500 -- we would enter a completely uncontrolled bearish spiral," she said.

"In the case of a disaster scenario, where a systemic risk would appear, the Eurostoxx50 support would be at 1460." (additional reporting by Blaise Robinson)