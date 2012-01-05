European shares hit session low; banks weigh

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
LONDON Jan 5 European shares hit a session low on Thursday, with banking stocks leading the decliners' list on persistent concerns about their financial health and as sovereign yields rose across the region after the latest auction of French debt.
Yields on French long-term debt rose at an auction on Thursday as investors demanded higher returns for buying the bonds. The French blue-chip CAC-40 extended early losses after the auction to trade down around 1.1 percent.
At 1103 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.8 percent at 1,013.35 points, while banks fell 2.4 percent.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.