European shares hit session low; banks weigh

LONDON Jan 5 European shares hit a session low on Thursday, with banking stocks leading the decliners' list on persistent concerns about their financial health and as sovereign yields rose across the region after the latest auction of French debt.

Yields on French long-term debt rose at an auction on Thursday as investors demanded higher returns for buying the bonds. The French blue-chip CAC-40 extended early losses after the auction to trade down around 1.1 percent.

At 1103 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.8 percent at 1,013.35 points, while banks fell 2.4 percent.