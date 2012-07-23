European shares hit by Spain short-selling ban

LONDON, July 23 European shares extended their
losses on Monday as a move by Spain to ban short-selling on all
Spanish securities raised fears that the region's sovereign debt
and banking crisis may be worse than expected.
That followed a move by Italy's regulator to ban
short-selling on financial stocks until July 27.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index at one point fell as
much as 2.5 percent to 1,022.68 points, a new intraday low. It
then edged back to 1,023.99 points, down 2.4 percent.
Spain's IBEX index was down 2.9 percent, while
Italy's FTSE MIB index fell 3.8 percent.
Spain's stock market regulator issued the ban for three
months and said it may extend it beyond Oct. 23.
"The ban will cause a little bit more uncertainty in the
market: the ban extends on shares and indices, including cash
operating and derivatives, and is due to volatility. It is sheer
lack of confidence out there," said Mark Foulds, head of
spreadbetting sales at ETX Capital.
Another London-based derivatives broker said the ban would
result in speculation that the regulators had information that
Europe's banks and other industries were in a worse state than
people had expected.
"It implies that regulators want to protect their shares,
and particularly banking shares, and the speculation will
therefore be they see things or have information that is not
currently in the market," said the broker.