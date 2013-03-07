版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 7日 星期四 16:40 BJT

European shares pare gains as Aviva slump weighs

LONDON, March 7 A key pan-European equity index pared earlier gains to turn flat on Thursday, with a slump in British insurer Aviva weighing on markets.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index briefly turned negative after having originally opened up by 0.1 percent, and was trading flat at 1,186.79 points by 0837 GMT.

A 12.5 percent fall at Aviva was one of the biggest drags on the index, after the insurer slashed its dividend by over a quarter.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐