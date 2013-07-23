European shares pare gains in late session sell-off

LONDON, July 23 European shares pared their
earlier gains to turn flat on Tuesday, in a gradual, late
session sell-off which some traders attributed to worries that
Apple earnings may disappoint.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat at
1,210.52 points by 1447 GMT, below its intraday high of 1,216.36
points.
Germany's DAX was down by 0.2 percent at 8,318.59
points while the euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index was
up 0.1 percent at 2,728.06 points but also below its session
highs.
"We've certainly been consolidating for the last couple of
sessions and there's the potential for Apple's earnings to
disappoint," said Logic Investments strategy head Peter Rice.
"The risk is for further selling pressure. The likelihood is
a continuation of the downward draft," he added.
U.S. tech and mobile phone group Apple posts results later
on Tuesday.