Fall in French market leads European shares lower

LONDON Jan 9 European shares fell on Thursday,
as a warning over France's debt levels weighed on the Paris
bourse and the region's equity markets tracked a slide in U.S.
stocks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
earlier risen to fresh five-and-a-half year highs, provisionally
closed down by 0.5 percent at 1,314.92 points.
France's CAC-40 equity index was the
worst-performing European market, and traders said a warning
about the country's debt levels from an official had contributed
to the Paris sell-off.
Didier Migaud, head of the French public audit office, said
France's national debt had reached a "danger zone."
"The market is getting nervous about what's going on in
France," said Michel Juvet, chief investment officer at Swiss
bank Bordier.