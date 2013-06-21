版本:
European shares turn negative in volatile trade

PARIS, June 21 European shares reversed early gains and turned slightly negative on Friday afternoon, hurt by concerns about the prospect of reduced U.S. monetary stimulus.

At 1343 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,143.37 points, hitting a level not seen since early January.

