RPT-European shares extend falls on Italian uncertainty

LONDON Nov 9 (Repeats to attach to snap) European shares extended falls on Wednesday, with Italian stocks tumbling and bond yields topping 7 percent, on concerns about political uncertainty ahead after Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he would step down.

At 1049 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.8 percent at 966.61 points after falling as low as 964.12. It hit a high of 993.44 in early trade.

Italy's benchmark index was down 4.2 percent. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)