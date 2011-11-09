RPT-European shares extend falls on Italian uncertainty

BRIEF-Silgan reports new senior notes offerings
* Silgan Holdings Inc - plans to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes maturing on march 15, 2025
LONDON Nov 9 (Repeats to attach to snap) European shares extended falls on Wednesday, with Italian stocks tumbling and bond yields topping 7 percent, on concerns about political uncertainty ahead after Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he would step down.
At 1049 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.8 percent at 966.61 points after falling as low as 964.12. It hit a high of 993.44 in early trade.
Italy's benchmark index was down 4.2 percent. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)
* Silgan Holdings Inc - plans to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes maturing on march 15, 2025
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian car rental company Movida Participações SA's initial public offering (IPO) was priced on Monday at the bottom of a suggested price range, a sign of a buyers' market for a string of new issues in waiting.
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Grupo BTG Pactual SA has fired partner Marco Gonçalves as head of mergers and acquisitions, following reports that he was sued by a New York City nightclub after leaving a $340,000 bill unpaid last year, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.