版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 9日 星期三 17:14 BJT

Europe shares turns negative; Italian stocks drop

PARIS Nov 9 European stocks turned negative on Wednesday, surrendering early gains as a relief rally sparked by Italian Prime Minister's plan to step down petered out, with banks leading the retreat.

At 0912 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.7 percent at 976.82 points. Italy's FTSE MIB index was down 1.7 percent, reversing strong gains at the open. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐