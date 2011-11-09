Europe shares turns negative; Italian stocks drop

BRIEF-Silgan reports new senior notes offerings
* Silgan Holdings Inc - plans to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes maturing on march 15, 2025
PARIS Nov 9 European stocks turned negative on Wednesday, surrendering early gains as a relief rally sparked by Italian Prime Minister's plan to step down petered out, with banks leading the retreat.
At 0912 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.7 percent at 976.82 points. Italy's FTSE MIB index was down 1.7 percent, reversing strong gains at the open. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian car rental company Movida Participações SA's initial public offering (IPO) was priced on Monday at the bottom of a suggested price range, a sign of a buyers' market for a string of new issues in waiting.
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Grupo BTG Pactual SA has fired partner Marco Gonçalves as head of mergers and acquisitions, following reports that he was sued by a New York City nightclub after leaving a $340,000 bill unpaid last year, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.