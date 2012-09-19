版本:
European shares briefly turn flat, banks fall

LONDON, Sept 19 European shares briefly traded flat on Wednesday, with banks reversing course to turn negative as markets refocused on the uncertainty of whether Spain would request financial aid and trigger a European Central Bank bond-buying programme.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent at 1,113.13 after falling to a low of 1,111.60. Euro zone banks fell more than 1 percent.

